Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Short Interest Up 8.2% in May

May 23rd, 2020

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 681,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Rattler Midstream news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 6,000 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $25,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,148,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,687.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 138.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,278 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 65.7% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,812 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth about $8,586,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rattler Midstream by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 182,485 shares during the last quarter. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,056. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.25%.

