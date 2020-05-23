Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RWT. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,722,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,371. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $537.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 115.46%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redwood Trust will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fred Matera bought 13,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,118,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,177,000 after acquiring an additional 196,773 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

