Royal Bank of Canada Increases Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $150.00

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Docusign to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

Docusign stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.00. 2,914,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70. Docusign has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $136.29.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. Docusign’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $153,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,642 shares of company stock valued at $67,997,755 in the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,060,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,802,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Docusign by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,019,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after buying an additional 263,797 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,741,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after buying an additional 50,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Docusign by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 26,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

