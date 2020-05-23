Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.55

Media stories about Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Samsung Electronics earned a coverage optimism score of 1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Samsung Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Samsung Electronics stock remained flat at $$2,209.70 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 226. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,209.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,982.39. The company has a market cap of $13,193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 803.53 and a beta of 5.87. Samsung Electronics has a twelve month low of $1,400.00 and a twelve month high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

