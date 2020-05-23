Short Interest in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Grows By 8.2%

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 692,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $548,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 33.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 857,030 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,738,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 90.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,878,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,076,000 after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The company had a trading volume of 653,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,729. Herman Miller has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.98.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

