Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Increases By 8.2%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the April 30th total of 6,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 12.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.49 million. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. International Game Technology’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Societe Generale cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.62.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

