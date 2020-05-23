Short Interest in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rises By 8.1%

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 276,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYRG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,951. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. MYR Group has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $441.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.25.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $518.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

