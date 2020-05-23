SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Short Interest Update

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,880,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 39,850,000 shares. Approximately 56.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $100,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Corporate insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,940,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,401,000 after buying an additional 5,681,300 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $10,666,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the fourth quarter worth $17,480,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10,028.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,838,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,995 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares during the period. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. 5,500,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,915,067. SmileDirectClub has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.70.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

