Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Holdings Lessened by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.3% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $340.26. 1,097,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,086. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.43. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $351.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

