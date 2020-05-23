Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 167,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,373,000 after acquiring an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.26. 1,097,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,086. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

