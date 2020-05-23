TurtleNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $436,486.81 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $436,486.81 and approximately $2,114.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.02072551 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000134 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010388 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010084 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

