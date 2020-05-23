UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $360.00 at SunTrust Banks

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,907,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.14. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $272.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 503.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

