ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $1.15. ViacomCBS reported earnings per share of $1.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

In other news, Director Charles E. Phillips, Jr. bought 16,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $199,030.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,876.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:VIAC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.59. 10,535,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,302,194. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. ViacomCBS has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Earnings History and Estimates for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

