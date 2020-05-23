Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stake Lessened by Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.

Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.9% of Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,540. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.86. 5,581,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.49. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $370.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

