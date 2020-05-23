Wedbush Cuts Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target to $10.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

NAVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Navient from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,190. Navient has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 38.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.