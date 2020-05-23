YEE Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, YEE has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, FCoin, CoinTiger and OKEx. YEE has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $111,892.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.03684321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010933 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

YEE Token Trading

YEE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ABCC, CoinTiger, DEx.top, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

