Zacks: Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Announce $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will report $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.43. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

J2 Global stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 259,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,395. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 81.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

