Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.56. Curtiss-Wright posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $601.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,958.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.57. The company had a trading volume of 105,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,006. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.80. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

