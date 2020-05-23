Zacks: Brokerages Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) will post sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.99 billion and the highest is $8.20 billion. ViacomCBS posted sales of $3.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year sales of $26.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.53 billion to $29.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.63 billion to $32.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.90.

In related news, Director Frederick Terrell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Seligman bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,604.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,525 shares of company stock valued at $374,281 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,535,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

