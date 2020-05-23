Zacks: Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Icahn Enterprises’ rating score has improved by 80% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $62.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 189 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.23. 85,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,819. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $79.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported ($6.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($5.55). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

