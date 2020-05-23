Zacks Investment Research Lowers Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. 2,914,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,642 shares of company stock worth $67,997,755. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

