Zacks Investment Research Lowers Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to Hold

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Docusign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Docusign from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.00. 2,914,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $136.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $29,925,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,737. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 798,642 shares of company stock worth $67,997,755. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Docusign during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Docusign by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Docusign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit