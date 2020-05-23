Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Buy

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Korea Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Korea Electric Power stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 170,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Korea Electric Power has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 7.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 77,457 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 415,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

