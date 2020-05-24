$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Information Services Group posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.18 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.09%.

III has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Information Services Group from $1.60 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

In other Information Services Group news, CEO Michael P. Connors purchased 20,000 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,474,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,404.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,000 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 269,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,075. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $81.80 million, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.36. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

