-$0.18 EPS Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.09). Aduro BioTech posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Aduro BioTech stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.25. 658,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Aduro BioTech has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a market cap of $262.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech during the 4th quarter worth $2,169,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aduro BioTech by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 280,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aduro BioTech (ADRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.