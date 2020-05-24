-$0.23 EPS Expected for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.58) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

In other Phreesia news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $77,251.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $68,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,219 shares of company stock valued at $884,094 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 339.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHR remained flat at $$29.45 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 158,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,124. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.75.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.