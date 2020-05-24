-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Veritiv’s earnings. Veritiv reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,500%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritiv will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veritiv.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $1.20. Veritiv had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

VRTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritiv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 76,607 shares in the company, valued at $651,159.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,221.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,100 shares of company stock worth $199,697. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $341,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veritiv by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,625 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Veritiv by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Veritiv by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Veritiv during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,439. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

