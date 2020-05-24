$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.22. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.52 million.

RPAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Compass Point lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Properties of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 471,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

