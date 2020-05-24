$0.29 EPS Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.53. Commercial Metals reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Commercial Metals to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Commercial Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

NYSE CMC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. 1,081,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,013. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.98. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,730 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 310,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.