-$0.71 EPS Expected for Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. Evelo Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02.

EVLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.81.

EVLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 175.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

