$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $976.60 million. Hasbro posted sales of $984.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $5.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

HAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $130.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.94.

Shares of HAS traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,146. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.