$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.79.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,139,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,913. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.27.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

