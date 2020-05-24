$1.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.16. Science Applications International reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.66 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 3.54%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.73.

In other Science Applications International news, Director Yvette Kanouff acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene acquired 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.75 per share, with a total value of $1,011,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,270.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

SAIC traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.91. The company had a trading volume of 255,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,111. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.18. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

