$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.78 billion. Science Applications International posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year sales of $7.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Science Applications International’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.73.

NYSE SAIC traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $84.91. The stock had a trading volume of 255,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,111. Science Applications International has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene purchased 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,270.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvette Kanouff purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at $168,769.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.