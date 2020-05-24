$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) will announce sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vipshop’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. Vipshop reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $13.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.36 billion to $13.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $16.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Vipshop stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,251,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.13. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 2,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

