-$24.42 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($24.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($32.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($12.72). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($20.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($93.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($115.50) to ($67.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($105.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($152.50) to ($61.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($27.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.23.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 1,684,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

