-$24.42 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($24.42) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($32.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($12.72). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($20.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($93.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($115.50) to ($67.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($105.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($152.50) to ($61.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.
Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($27.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.
In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo purchased 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.
Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. 1,684,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $167.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.
Nabors Industries Company Profile
Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.
