$3.24 Million in Sales Expected for Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) will report sales of $3.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aduro BioTech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 million to $4.75 million. Aduro BioTech posted sales of $4.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aduro BioTech will report full-year sales of $23.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.31 million to $28.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $36.87 million, with estimates ranging from $16.47 million to $94.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aduro BioTech.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 million.

ADRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Aduro BioTech from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of ADRO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.25. 658,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,469. Aduro BioTech has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $262.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,025,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,110 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aduro BioTech by 426.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 774,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 627,770 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

