$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) will report sales of $3.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $3.70 million. Intersect ENT posted sales of $26.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $67.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.93 million to $72.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $110.76 million, with estimates ranging from $107.60 million to $113.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.10). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 43.72% and a negative net margin of 48.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intersect ENT from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intersect ENT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. West bought 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $170,363.25. Also, CFO Richard A. Meier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $125,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Intersect ENT by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,933,000 after buying an additional 701,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 1,863.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after buying an additional 600,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intersect ENT by 2,439.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 325,912 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Intersect ENT by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after buying an additional 269,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Intersect ENT by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 232,765 shares in the last quarter.

XENT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.12. 324,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.14. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $31.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

