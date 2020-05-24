$379.37 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to report sales of $379.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $380.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.64 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $459.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $426.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTO stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. 776,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,075. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

