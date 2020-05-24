$566.85 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post $566.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $606.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $544.56 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $771.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($27.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 1,684,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $167.50.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabors Industries (NBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit