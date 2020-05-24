$566.85 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) to post $566.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $606.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $544.56 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $771.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($27.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nabors Industries from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.16. 1,684,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $167.50.

In other news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nabors Industries by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nabors Industries by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 57,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

