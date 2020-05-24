$85.33 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 24th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $85.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.84 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $104.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $390.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.82 million to $407.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $509.45 million, with estimates ranging from $456.90 million to $562.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

SUPN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. 559,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,447. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit