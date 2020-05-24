$85.33 Million in Sales Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $85.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.84 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $104.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $390.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.82 million to $407.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $509.45 million, with estimates ranging from $456.90 million to $562.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $94.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

SUPN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.01. 559,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,447. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,256.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,425.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.