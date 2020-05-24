$88.44 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) to report $88.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.25 million. Regional Management reported sales of $84.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $369.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.01 million to $376.65 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $385.40 million, with estimates ranging from $377.63 million to $393.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $96.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.01 million.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regional Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Regional Management from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regional Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 40,029 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $453,128.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 5,115 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $83,118.75. Insiders have purchased 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $846,467 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Regional Management by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Regional Management by 4.6% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.38. 113,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,396. The company has a current ratio of 33.98, a quick ratio of 33.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $171.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.