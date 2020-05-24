Adelphoi (ADL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $249.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Adelphoi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX. During the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Adelphoi has a total market cap of $222,430.04 and approximately $249.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Adelphoi

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The official message board for Adelphoi is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

