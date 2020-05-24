Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $370.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.11 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

NYSE:WMS opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -11.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

