Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Hits $1.01

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $19,670.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011516 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043592 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.90 or 0.03780813 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003913 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031045 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011350 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth is a token. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 18,857,122 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,098,157 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.