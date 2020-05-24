Analysts Anticipate Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to Post $0.25 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.37. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPE. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 28,814,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,126. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

