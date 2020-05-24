Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) to report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Leap Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.83). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

LPTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a $2.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leap Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,627,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

LPTX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. 200,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $76.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.96. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.18.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

