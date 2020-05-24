Analysts Anticipate MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $0.02. MRC Global posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on MRC. TheStreet lowered shares of MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE MRC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.28. 378,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $432.93 million, a PE ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $17.67.

In other news, CAO Elton Ray Bond purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 126,050 shares of company stock worth $735,359 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

