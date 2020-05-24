apM Coin (APM) Reaches One Day Volume of $988,937.00

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 24th. apM Coin has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $988,937.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0873 or 0.00000992 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.67 or 0.03891186 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004018 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056122 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031060 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,110,000 tokens. The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

