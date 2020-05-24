AppCoins Price Tops $0.0335 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi and IDEX. AppCoins has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $340,601.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.02096461 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00094367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00183315 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00043532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, HitBTC, IDEX, Huobi and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.