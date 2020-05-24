Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 349 ($4.59).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASCL shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Ascential from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of ASCL stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 274.80 ($3.61). 509,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61). The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 316.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Ascential’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.16%.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter bought 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £17,998.92 ($23,676.56).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

